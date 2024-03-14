AleXa to tour six American cities

Singer AleXa will kick off her American concert tour and visit six local cities.

AleXa will begin her United States tour concert dubbed, "Sick of you US Tour," on March 29, local time. The tour will open in New York, move to Chicago, Atlanta and Tulsa, Texas, before ending in Los Angeles.

Concert title "Sick of you" is an extension of AleXa's latest song title, "Sick," which was released in the US on Feb. 23. AleXa has prepared a "love and concern counseling session" during the concert, reflecting the healing and growth meanings contained in her recent song. The audience will be invited to write down their concerns on a note before the concert, and AleXa will randomly select concerns, share her thoughts and empathize with them.

AleXa, also known as Alex Christine, is a K-pop solo singer active in both US and South Korea. She topped Soompi's Rising Legend contest in 2017 and made her official debut in 2019 with her first single, "Bomb." The singer also proved herself by winning NBC's "American Song Contest" in 2022 and has since been extending her career in various fields. She was invited as a performer at world-class sports games including of the MLB and NBA, and last year, she appeared on stage at US festival "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour."