Two Korean drama series invited to Canneseries

Two Korean dramas "Tarot" and "Pleasant Outcast" are set to appear at Canneseries, held from April 5 to April 10 in France.

"Tarot," produced by Studio X+U, a mid-form content production studio under telecommunications provider LG Uplus, was invited to compete in the short film competition section of the Cannes International Series Festival. With this, "Tarot" became the first Korean title to compete in the short film section.

"Tarot" revolves around the stories of individuals encountering a sequence of ominous events that are foretold by tarot cards. The drama series is structured in an omnibus format with seven episodes.

Out of the seven episodes, the third episode of "Tarot" titled "Santa's Visit" was selected to compete in the short film competition section. Starring Korean veteran actor Cho Yeo-jeong, the episode narrates the story that unfolds as a single mother Ji-woo (played by Cho) and her young daughter experience a series of mysterious events on Christmas.

A 10-part Korean series, “Pleasant Outcast,” will also premiere in the Cannes International Series Festival's noncompetitive section.

Produced by Lotte Cultureworks, the dystopian thriller is based on the first part of the webtoon “Cheerful Outcast,” written by Kim Soong-nyung. The second part of the popular webtoon series was turned into the disaster thriller flick "Concrete Utopia" in 2023. "Concrete Utopia" was selected to be Korea’s entry for the best international feature film category of the 96th Academy Awards last year.

“Pleasant Outcast" narrates the story of Dong-hyun, who is constantly bullied at school. The drama series follows what takes place after a powerful earthquake destroys Dong-hyun's school and traps the students inside.

The series is scripted by the screenwriter of the hit Netflix original "D.P," Kim Bo-tong, and stars Korean actors Sung Yoo-bin, Won Ji-an and Cho Hyun-chul.