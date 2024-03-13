[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: How did you like Kara’s new album?

B: It was OK, but not _____ impressive.

(a) far

(b) most

(c) that

(d) such

해석

A: Kara의 새 앨범 어땠어?

B: 괜찮았어, 그런데 그렇게 인상적이지는 않았어.

해설

적절한 강조 부사 채우기

형용사 impressive를 앞에서 강조하여 부정어 not과 함께 ‘그렇게 인상적이지는 않다’라는 의미를 완성하는 부사가 필요하므로, ‘그렇게, 그 정도로’라는 의미의 부사 (c) that이 정답이다. 참고로 (a) far가 ‘훨씬’ 아주’라는 의미의 부사로 사용될 때는 비교급 또는 최상급과 앞에서 사용되어야 하며, (b) most는 much의 최상급이므로 정관사 the와 함께 사용되어야 한다. (d) such가 부사로 사용될 때는 형용사를 수반하는 명사 앞에서 사용되며, ‘그렇게, 대단히’라는 의미가 됨을 알아둔다.

어휘

impressive 인상적인

2.

A: Let’s go to the movies tomorrow.

B: I can’t. I promised mom I’d ___________________________.

(a) help at the store out

(b) help out at the store

(c) out at the store help

(d) out the store help

해석

A: 내일 영화 보러 가자.

B: 난 못 가. 나는 가게에서 거들기로 엄마와 약속했단 말이야.

해설

평서문 어순 채우기

빈칸 앞의 I’d는 I would의 축약형이므로 빈칸은 조동사(would) 뒤의 동사원형 자리이다. 보기의 out은 동사 help와 함께 구동사를 이루어야 하므로, 이를 올바른 어순으로 표현한 (b) help out at the store가 정답이다.

어휘

promise 약속하다 help out 거들다, 도와주다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. With the construction of a new skate park nearby, it is now easy to go ________.

(a) skateboarding outdoors

(b) being skateboarded outdoors

(c) to skateboarded outdoors

(d) to be skateboarding outdoors

해석

인근에 있는 새로운 스케이트보드장의 건설로, 이제 야외로 스케이트보드를 타러 가기가 쉬워졌다.

해설

‘go+~ing’ 구문 채우기

‘~하러 가다’라는 의미를 나타내기 위해 ‘go+~ing’를 관용적으로 사용하므로, go 다음의 빈칸에 동명사가 온 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘스케이트보드를 타러 가다’라는 능동의 의미가 되는 것이 자연스러우므로, 능동형 (a) skateboarding outdoors가 정답이다.

어휘

construction 건설, 공사 skate park 스케이트보드장 nearby 인근에; 가까운

outdoors 야외로, 야외에서

4.

Two days ago, the most requested song on our station _________ “Angels.”

(a) is

(b) are

(c) was

(d) were

해석

이틀 전, 우리 방송에서 가장 많이 신청받은 노래는 “Angels”였다.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 과거

과거 시제와 함께 쓰이는 시간 표현인 ‘시간 표현 + ago’가 왔으므로 과거 시제 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 단수 주어(the most requested song)에는 단수 동사가 와야 하므로 단수 동사 (c) was가 정답이다.

어휘

request 신청하다, 요청하다 song 노래 station 방송(프로), 방송국

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Do you know where our neighbor Allison Adams work?

(b) B: I think she’s employed as a chef at La Fontaine Bleu.

(c) A: That sounds familiar. Is that the fancy restaurant that just opened?

(d) B: Yeah, that’s the one. It’s about a block away from here.

해석

(a) A: 우리 이웃 Allison Adams가 어디에서 일하는지 알아요?

(b) B: 제 생각에는 그녀가 La Fontaine Bleu에 요리사로 고용된 것 같아요.

(c) A: 들어본 것 같네요. 그곳이 이제 막 개업한 그 고급 식당인가요?

(d) B: 네, 바로 그곳이에요. 여기서 한 블록 정도 떨어진 곳에 있어요.

해설

주어에 수 일치하지 않는 동사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 동사 work 뒤에 s가 없으면 틀리다. Allison Adams는 3인칭 단수 주어이므로, 복수 동사 work는 주어와 수일치한 3인칭 단수 동사 works로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) A: Do you know where our neighbor Allison Adams work?가 정답이다.

어휘

neighbor 이웃 employ 고용하다 chef 요리사 fancy 고급의, 값비싼 away 떨어진 곳에

정답

(c) / (b) / (a) / (c) / (a) work → works

