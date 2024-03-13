Trade chief says US chip subsidies coming

The US Commerce Department is expected soon to announce the amount of federal funding it will spend to support Korean chipmakers building facilities on its land, the Korean trade minister said on Tuesday, US time.

“The US government is expected to announce the subsidy plan for Korean firms as soon as around the end of March,” Minister for Trade Jeong In-kyo told reporters at Dallas International Airport in Texas, as he was traveling to the country for the first time after having been appointed to the post in January.

Global chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics, TSMC and Intel have announced plans to build semiconductor manufacturing and research facilities in the US, after the US government promised to provide large subsidies through the CHIPS and Science Act, announced in 2022.

Under the CHIPS Act, the US government has allocated $39 billion in direct grants as well as loans and loan guarantees worth $75 billion to attract the world's top chipmakers to produce chips in the US.

Samsung Electronics, one of the leading chipmakers and the world's top memory chip supplier, is investing some $1.7 billion in building an advanced chip fabrication plant in Taylor, Texas, and also applied for federal funding.

"It is clear that (Korean firms) will be receiving subsidies, but we will have to see the amount," Jeong said.