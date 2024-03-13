A decade on, survivors, bereaved siblings share untold stories of Sewol ferry disaster

It has been almost a decade, but for the families of the victims, the Sewol ferry disaster is still ongoing.

On April 16, 2014, the sinking of the Sewol ferry took the lives of 304, many of them high school students on a field trip to Jeju Island. The failure to rescue hundreds of people trapped in the slowly sinking ship, the live television broadcasts and the frantic chaos that ensued have left an indelible scar on the nation.

Reflecting on the past decade, two official records -- “520 Fridays” and “Facing Spring, Walking Ten Years” -- have been published ahead of the 10th anniversary of the ferry disaster, by the Sewol Families for Truth and A Safer Society.

The two books include interviews with 117 people, including 62 family members and 55 citizens who experienced the disaster firsthand. Six writers helped to compile, organize and write the books.

"Facing Spring, Walking Ten Years” stands as a testament to the enduring impact of the ferry disaster, particularly on the young survivors and the victims' siblings who, now in their late 20s or 30s, still grapple with its aftermath.

With the bereaved family often narrowly defined as parents, the voices of victims' siblings voices have often been ignored. The book delves into these “young” victims’ experiences, capturing their trauma, sadness and their path to healing.

The writers recalled how challenging it was to find survivors and bereaved siblings who were willing to come forward and give their accounts. Many were affected by the prejudice that categorized them as not being "true victims." The survivors were told, “But you’re still alive,” while the siblings were told, “But you’re not the parents who have lost children.”