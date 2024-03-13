Jungkook becomes longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard Hot 100 after Psy

Most Popular
Jungkook becomes longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard Hot 100 after PsyBy Yonhap
Published : March 13, 2024 - 09:24
Jungkook of K-pop juggernaut BTS has become the longest-charting K-pop solo artist on US Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart after Psy.
According to the latest chart unveiled Tuesday, Jungkook's "Standing Next to You" stayed on the chart for 18 consecutive weeks, the second-longest run for any K-pop soloist in history, following Psy's record of 31 consecutive weeks with "Gangnam Style" in 2012.
This week, the BTS vocalist ascended two spots to reach No. 85.
Jungkook's collaboration with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, "Left and Right," also enjoyed significant success, charting for 17 consecutive weeks in 2022.
Jungkook's solo debut song, "Seven," was on the chart for 15 weeks in a row.
Continuing its chart success, BLACKPINK member Jennie's collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for American drama "The Idol" soundtrack, "One of the Girls," fell four places from the previous week to No. 55 this week in its 11th week on the chart.
On the Billboard 200 main albums chart, TWICE's "With You-th" ranked No. 35, while Le Sserafim's "Easy" came in 50th. Jungkook's "Golden" and (G)I-dle's "2" reached No. 90 and 132, respectively. (Yonhap)
