Germany shares results from recent inspection of its embassy in N. Korea

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun (right) poses for a photo with German State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Thomas Bagger (Center) and German Ambassador to South Korea Georg Schmidt prior to their talks in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A senior German official briefed a South Korean official on the outcome of his delegation's recent inspection of its embassy in North Korea, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, German State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Thomas Bagger also discussed bilateral ties and regional security in his talks with First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun in Seoul.

Last month, the German delegation visited Pyongyang to inspect the site of its embassy for the first time since it was closed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bagger shared the results of the inspection and said Germany will maintain close communication with Seoul regarding the issue, the ministry said in a press release, without providing further details.

During their talks, Kim also expressed his hope that the two countries bolster ties not only in trade and investment but also expand their cooperation to areas like climate change and high-tech industries.