City councilman proposes marriage in the middle of assembly

City councilman proposes marriage in the middle of assemblyBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : March 12, 2024 - 17:24
A 47-year-old member of the Gwangyang municipal council made headlines by proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of a general assembly meeting on Monday
According to the council in Gwangyang, Gyeonggi Province, councilman Park Chul-soo of the main opposition Democratic Party took to the podium to pose questions about the city’s policies to officials. After the questions, he said, "Pardon me for speaking about my personal matters in the assembly."
"I thought making it public was the only way I could get this woman. I don't want to lose her, since she has so many things that I lack," Park said, moving on to propose to his 41-year-old girlfriend who also works in city government.
His proposal was broadcast throughout the building, and was accepted by his girlfriend. It was reported that they have been in a romantic relationship for two months.
While the proposal generated some positive responses from the city officials, others criticized Park for what they said was inappropriate behavior during an official council meeting. Park issued an apology for his actions, saying he was desperate not to lose his girlfriend.
