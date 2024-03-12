12-year-old dies, leaves note naming bullies

Most Popular
12-year-old dies, leaves note naming bulliesBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : March 12, 2024 - 11:54
South Korean police said Tuesday it has launched an investigation into last year's death of a sixth-grader, as the bereaved family of the girl claim that the girl left a note of school bullies that allegedly tormented her until her death.
According to Yeonje Police Station, the family recently told officials that the victim, who was 12 at the time, had been bullied for a year leading up to her death in October last year.
The family told local media outlets that her suicide note contained the names of several children, who they presumed were perpetrators of the alleged bullying. They reported two students to the school for bullying, but no decision was made due to lack of evidence.
"Our daughter was going to hospital for treatment after we realized she wasn't acting normal. We didn't have time to report (the bullying) to the school committee, because we were focused on her treatment," the family told local media.
Police did not reveal specifics of the investigation.
If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.
