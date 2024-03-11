7 in 10 oppose easing rules on marriages between blood relatives: poll

Nearly 75 percent of South Koreans oppose the government moving toward easing laws related to marriage between blood relatives, a recent poll shows.

According to data released on Monday by the Ministry of Justice, 74 percent of respondents said they think the government should prohibit marriage between blood relatives within eight degrees of relations, or "chon" in Korean, as it currently does. Fifteen percent of respondents said it should only prohibit marriage between blood relatives within six degrees of relations, and 5 percent of respondents answered that it should only prohibit marriage between blood relatives within four degrees of relations. This survey was conducted by Hankook Research from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 last year by interviewing 1,300 individuals nationwide.

When asked whether the country's ban on consanguineous marriage restricts people's freedom to marry, 74 percent of respondents said "no," and 24 percent of respondents said "yes."

This poll has been conducted as the government is mulling easing laws related to intrafamily marriage.

Currently, Korea prohibits marriage between blood relatives within eight degrees of relations, according to the Civil Act, Article 809 and Article 815. That means that Koreans may not marry third cousins -- their grandparents' cousins' grandchildren -- or closer relatives. However, the Constitutional Court concluded the annulment of consanguineous marriage is unconstitutional in 2022. The court recommended revising the law by the end of this year.

"We will make an amendment considering the change in time and national sentiment based on thorough investigation and discussion processed by the Family Litigation Act Revision Committee," the Justice Ministry said.