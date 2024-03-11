[Photo News] HK ELS sales fallout

Most Popular
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison
Many men fear paternity leave would lead to disadvantages at work: survey
Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly
Health minister voices leniency for defiant trainee doctors
TikTok-Universal Music Group dispute: an opportunity for rookies?
Late bloomers eye medical schools amid hike plan
Fruit vendor praised as hero after taking down man wielding knife
License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors
[Photo News] HK ELS sales falloutBy Korea Herald
Published : March 11, 2024 - 14:27
Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun approaches the podium during a press briefing held at the regulator's headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on Monday. The FSS announced the results of its investigation into the possible misselling of equity-linked securities products tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index among local financial firms, together with consumer compensation measures, on the day. (Yonhap)
