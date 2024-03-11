Home

지나쌤

[Photo News] HK ELS sales fallout

By Korea Herald

Published : March 11, 2024 - 14:27

    • Link copied

Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun approaches the podium during a press briefing held at the regulator's headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on Monday. The FSS announced the results of its investigation into the possible misselling of equity-linked securities products tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index among local financial firms, together with consumer compensation measures, on the day. (Yonhap)

