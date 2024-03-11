Doosan wins W150b supply deal for Saudi power plants

Doosan Enerbility, a leading energy solutions provider in South Korea, announced on Monday that it has signed a contract valued at 150 billion won ($114 million) to supply equipment for Saudi Arabia's largest combined-cycle power plant project.

The agreement was reached with China’s SEPCO-3, responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the combined-cycle power plants in the Taiba and Qassim regions in the Saudi kingdom.

Under the contract, Doosan Enerbility will supply two 650-megawatt steam turbines and generators for the Qassim 1 and Taiba 1 power plants, with a combined capacity of 3,600 MW.

The two plants, located 200 kilometers north of Jeddah and 200 kilometers northwest of Riyadh, are expected to be operational by 2027. The plants are projected to enhance electricity generation efficiency in Saudi Arabia as part of the country's energy plan.

"We are expanding our global contracts, including projects in the Middle East and Asia, with a specific focus on Saudi Arabia amid its 15 GW combined-cycle power plant construction initiative," said Sohn Seung-woo, head of Doosan Enerbility's power service.

Doosan Enerbility has a strong track record of supplying equipment for various domestic and international power plant projects. Recently, the company secured supply contracts for combined-cycle power plants in South Korea's Andong, North Gyeongsang Province; Gongju, South Chungcheong Province; and Goseong, Gangwon Province, as well as in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates; and Syrdarya, Uzbekistan.