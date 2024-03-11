Seoul shares start lower on profit-taking

Most Popular
-
1
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
-
2
Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
-
3
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison
-
4
Govt. set to complete sending 1st suspension notice to striking doctors
-
5
Many men fear paternity leave would lead to disadvantages at work: survey
-
6
Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly
-
7
Late bloomers eye medical schools amid hike plan
-
8
TikTok-Universal Music Group dispute: an opportunity for rookies?
-
9
Institutes launch 'office workers' class' for doctor-wannabes, amid med school craze
-
10
Fruit vendor praised as hero after taking down man wielding knife
Seoul shares start lower on profit-takingBy Yonhap
Published : March 11, 2024 - 09:33
South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors hunted for profits following a recent rally.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index retreated 13.94 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,666.41 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The main index gained for two straight sessions through Friday on the US central bank's dovish stance.
Market heavyweights led the negative opening.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 0.55 percent, and No. 2 SK hynix sank 3.08 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 0.12 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.19 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,318.25 won against the US dollar, up 1.55 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Health minister voices leniency for defiant trainee doctors
-
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
-
Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly