[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영어 단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈경제, 비즈니스, 돈〉

1. recoup [rikúːp] 회수하다

re(back)+coup(coup d’etat의 coup로 cut을 뜻함)으로 이뤄진 단어로 cut back이 기본 뜻이다. 지불하거나 사용한 금액을 다시 되찾는 것을 의미하며, 특히 투자금을 회수한다는 뜻을 지닌다.

The young company was on track to recoup its initial investment and start turning a significant profit within the next two years.

그 신생 기업은 초기 투자금을 회수하고 2년 이내에 상당한 이익을 거둘 예정이었다.

● 주가가 오르는 바람에 레이는 손실의 일부를 만회할 수 있었다.

Ray was able to recoup part of his losses, as the stock price rose.

2. redeem [ridíːm] 회수하다

redeem을 사전에서 찾으면 많은 뜻이 나오지만, re(back)+(d)+eem(take의 의미)으로 구성되므로 buy back이 기본적인 의미다. ‘실수를 만회하다’, ‘빚을 갚다’, ‘종교적으로 구원하다’ 모두 redeem으로 표현할 수 있으며, 상품권이나 쿠폰의 상환을 표현할 때도 쓴다.

The ad in the newspaper says we can redeem the coupon for a free hamburger at any of the many participating locations.

신문 광고에는 이벤트에 참여하는 지점에서는 언제든 쿠폰과 햄버거를 공짜로 교환할 수 있다고 쓰여 있다.

● 그 기업은 5월에 만기 도래하는 회사채 상환에 문제가 없다고 말했다.

The company said it will have no difficulties in redeeming corporate bonds that mature in May.

3. remittance [rimítəns] 송금

re(back)+mittance(mission와 같은 어원으로 ‘보내다’라는 의미)로 이뤄진 단어로, ‘송금’을 뜻한다.

Even before the devastating earthquake, Haitians relied heavily on remittances sent by friends and family overseas.

엄청난 지진이 있기 전에도 아이티 국민들은 외국에 있는 친구나 가족의 송금에 많이 의존했다.

● 그 은행은 자사 신용카드를 가진 사람에게는 송금 수수료를 면제해 준다.

The bank waives the remittance fee for customers who have the company’s credit card.

4. remuneration [rimjùːnəréiʃən] 보수

re(back)+muneration(gift의 의미)로 구성된 단어다. ‘대가를 지불한다’라는 의미가 담겨 있으며 격식 차린 말로 ‘보수’, ‘급여’를 뜻한다.

Although executives at Fortune 500 companies were making up to 400 times the average employee's salary, boards have been reluctant to curb management's remuneration.

〈포천〉지 선정 500대 기업의 임원들은 일반 직원 임금의 400배를 벌지만, 이사회는 경영진의 보수를 제한하는 데 미온적이었다.

● 최고 경영자는 연 200만 달러에 달하는 총 연봉을 받기로 협상했다.

The chief executive has negotiated a remuneration package worth up to two million dollars a year.

5. surcharge [sə́ːrtʃɑ̀ːrdʒ] 추가 요금

sur(over)+charge(청구하다)로 구성된 단어다. ‘추가로 청구하는 요금’, 즉 ‘할증’을 의미한다.

The round-trip ticket itself cost under $400, but after taxes, airline fees, and the travel agent's surcharge, the total amount was actually closer to $600.

왕복 티켓만은 400달러를 넘지 않았지만 세금, 항공사 수수료, 여행사 추가 요금 등을 더하고 나니 총 금액이 거의 600달러에 가까웠다.

● 자정 이후에 택시를 이용하면 할증 요금을 내야 한다.

You have to pay a surcharge for taxi service after midnight.

6. tie-in [tái ìn] 공동 마케팅, 제휴

‘서로 연관 짓는다’는 의미에서 유래한 표현이다. 아래 예문처럼 서로 다른 업체 간의 공동 마케팅이나 제휴를 말한다.

My nephew wanted to have lunch at the fast food restaurant so that he could get the cheap toys that were being sold as promotional tie-ins with the new action movie.

내 조카는 그 패스트푸드 식당에서 점심을 먹고 싶어 했는데, 새 액션 영화와 공동 마케팅으로 판매하는 값싼 장난감을 갖고 싶었기 때문 이었다.

● 그 자동차 회사의 전략은 신모델을 개봉 영화와 공동 마케팅을 통해 출시하는 것이다.

The strategy of the automaker was to launch its new car as a tie-in with the new movie.