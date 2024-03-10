SK Ecoplant, Austria’s Therme to develop luxury resort in Songdo

SK Ecoplant CEO Park Kyung-il (center left), Therme Group Chair Robert Hanea (center right), and company officials pose for a photo at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held at SK Ecoplant’s office in Seoul, Friday. (SK Ecoplant)

South Korean energy and environmental solutions provider SK Ecoplant announced Sunday that it has partnered with the global wellness company Therme Group to develop a resort and spa in Incheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The collaboration was formalized with a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony at SK Ecoplant's headquarters in Seoul on Friday, attended by SK Ecoplant CEO Park Kyung-il and Therme Group Chair Robert Hanea.

The Austria-based Therme Group, famous for its innovative wellness resorts featuring lush greenery under vast glass domes, currently operates in Germany and Romania, with additional projects in the pipeline for the UK and Canada.

The Songdo project is set to span over 99,000 square meters, featuring a luxurious spa and waterpark, with an estimated cost of 700 billion won ($530 million).

Under the agreement, Therme Group Korea will spearhead the design and operations of the project while SK Ecoplant will contribute to the construction and provide design support, including permit acquisition. The detailed scope of SK Ecoplant's contribution will be refined in future discussions.

Additionally, the partnership will facilitate a technology exchange to incorporate SK Ecoplant’s advanced solutions, such as water treatment and fuel cells, and Therme Group’s expertise in air and water filtration and heat exchange. These technologies will be integrated into Therme Group’s smart city project, Therme City, in Romania.

"This collaboration strengthens our relationship with Therme Group and sets the stage for shared success in international markets," said Park, the SK Ecoplant CEO.