Occult thriller 'Exhuma' tops 7 mln in admissions

Most Popular
-
1
Medical professors quit in droves over expansion plan
-
2
Jennie of Blackpink’s collaboration with Matt Champion coming soon
-
3
[Drama Tour] Explore Jeju Island as shown in rom-com series 'Welcome to Samdal-ri'
-
4
Abortion in S. Korea: neither illegal nor legal
-
5
Tragic death of city official shows growing prevalence of doxing in Korea
-
6
Korea ranks last in OECD for women’s working environment 12 years in row
-
7
Foreign Ministry to disband peninsula peace bureau amid NK threats
-
8
NK leader guides artillery firing drills involving border units capable of striking 'enemy's capital'
-
9
Former President Kim Young-sam's widow dies
-
10
Japanese candy tests positive for radioactive material before being imported to S. Korea
Occult thriller 'Exhuma' tops 7 mln in admissionsBy Yonhap
Published : March 9, 2024 - 16:23
The supernatural flick "Exhuma" has extended its strong box-office performance, topping 7 million in admissions, its distributor said Saturday.
Released Feb. 22, the film topped 1 million admissions on its third day of release and hit the new milestone Friday, according to Showbox.
Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, the movie follows two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician, who team up to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious events plaguing a wealthy U.S.-based family by exhuming its ancestor's grave in a remote Korean village. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Medical professors quit in droves over expansion plan
-
Moody's turns negative on Korean banks' ratings outlook
-
Tragic death of city official shows growing prevalence of doxing in Korea