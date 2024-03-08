[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. At the press conference, the award-winning actor gave hints about the release of an

------- movie he has a major role in.

(A) adjoining

(B) attainable

(C) upcoming

(D) uneventful

해석

기자 회견에서, 상을 받은 배우는 그가 주요한 역할을 맡은 곧 있을 영화에 대해 힌트를 주었다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘배우는 곧 있을 영화에 대해 힌트를 주었다’는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘곧 있을, 다가오는’의 뜻을 지닌 형용사 (C) upcoming이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) adjoining은 ‘서로 접한, 부근의’, (B) attainable은 ‘이룰 수 있는’, 그리고 (D) uneventful은 ‘특별한 일이 없는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

press conference 기자 회견 award-winning 상을 받은, 수상한

release 개봉, 공개 major 주요한

2. The firm manufactured limited quantities of a cream ------- decreases the appearance of wrinkles in a few weeks' time.

(A) what

(B) that

(C) when

(D) of which

해석

그 기업에서는 몇 주 안에 주름이 생기는 것을 줄이는 크림을 한정된 수량만큼 생산했다.

해설

관계대명사 채우기 문제

명사(a cream)를 뒤에서 꾸미는 절(------- decreases the appearance of wrinkles)은 형용사 역할을 하는 관계절이므로, 명사절을 이끄는 접속사 (A) what은 답에서 제외된다. 완전한 절을 이끄는 관계부사 (C) when과 소유격 관계 대명사 (D) of which는 답이 될 수 없다. 사물 선행사(limited quantities of a cream)가 왔고 절(decreases ~ of wrinkles) 안에 주어가 없으므로, 사물 선행사에 쓰이는 주격 관계대명사 (B) that이 정답이다.

어휘

manufacture 생산하다, 제조하다 limited 한정된, 제한된 quantity 수량, 양

decrease 줄이다, 감소시키다 wrinkle 주름

3. Many print newspapers and magazines cannot ------- the circulation they once had and are now offering readers subscriptions to their Web site.

(A) highlight

(B) assert

(C) maintain

(D) justify

해석

수많은 인쇄된 신문과 잡지들은 한때 보유하던 발행 부수를 유지할 수 없어, 이제는 독자들에게 웹사이트상에서의 구독을 제공하고 있다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘수많은 인쇄된 신문과 잡지들은 한때 보유하던 발행 부수를 유지할 수 없다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘유지하다, 지속하다’의 뜻을 지닌 동사 (C) maintain이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) highlight는 ‘강조하다, 강조 표시를 하다’, (B) assert는 ‘주장하다’, 그리고 (D) justify는 ‘정당화하다, 옳다고 하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

circulation 발행 부수, 판매 부수 offer 제공하다 subscription 구독

정답

(C) / (B) / (C)

