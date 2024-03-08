‘Exhuma’ leads local box offices, more K-occult films coming later this year

“Exhuma,” directed by acclaimed "master of K-occult" Jang Jae-hyun, continues its strong performance at the box office, likely to surpass 7 million total viewers this weekend -- the third weekend since the movie’s release on Feb. 22.

According to Korean Film Council data, “Exhuma” accumulated a total of 6.7 million ticket sales as of Friday. The movie, which cost 1.4 billion won ($1 million) to produce, reached the breakeven point of 3.3 million ticket sales a week after its release.

It is currently the most-viewed film released so far this year.

“Exhuma,” Jang’s first work in five years, centers around the story of Sang-deok (Choi Min-sik), who is tasked with relocating a tomb with the help of Young-geun (Yoo Hae-jin), an undertaker, after young exorcists Hwa-rim (Kim Go-eun) and Bong-gil (Lee Do-hyun) receive a hefty sum of money and discover through a supernatural phenomenon a dark omen related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

Theatergoers can expect to see more occult films this year.

The mystery horror flick “Devils Stay,” directed by Hyun Moon-sub, is actor Park Shin-yang’s first movie in 10 years. Park stars as a father who suddenly loses his daughter and struggles to fight against a demon. Actor Lee Min-ki plays a priest.