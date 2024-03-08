Vine Group wraps up 2024 winter youth English camps

Students sit in a class during the winter vacation study abroad program held in the US, 2024. (Sollute Study Abroad Business Group)

South Korean education provider Vine Group announced Thursday that its Sollute study abroad program has successfully concluded its 2024 winter vacation youth English camps.

The winter vacation English camp, which attracted 141 participants, took place throughout January and February, lasting either three or seven weeks ahead of the new academic term. Its primary objective was to facilitate cross-cultural interactions while enhancing English language skills.

Conducted in Canada, New Zealand, and the US, each program had a different setup and offered various curricular arrangements. From regular local school courses to English as a Second Language and English for Speakers of other Languages, instruction was provided in Toronto’s Niagara region, Auckland’s Waikuku College and Connecticut, respectively.

A notable feature of the camp, attended by over 1,400 youths thus far under the supervision of mentors, is the immersive cultural and linguistic experience afforded to participants, including hands-on experiences through local school activities, homestays with host families and accommodation in university dormitories.

"The feedback from the camps has been so positive that many attendees return each vacation. This year, during the summer vacation period in July and August, we will run youth camps in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand. The summer vacation English camps will also offer a variety of programs by country," the company official said.