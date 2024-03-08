Vine Group wraps up 2024 winter youth English camps

Most Popular
-
6
Dating dealbreakers for Korean divorcees: survey
-
7
Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities
-
8
Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact
-
9
GTX-B breaks ground for 30-min Seoul-Incheon commute
-
10
[From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China
Vine Group wraps up 2024 winter youth English campsBy Park Se-ra
Published : March 8, 2024 - 11:29
South Korean education provider Vine Group announced Thursday that its Sollute study abroad program has successfully concluded its 2024 winter vacation youth English camps.
The winter vacation English camp, which attracted 141 participants, took place throughout January and February, lasting either three or seven weeks ahead of the new academic term. Its primary objective was to facilitate cross-cultural interactions while enhancing English language skills.
Conducted in Canada, New Zealand, and the US, each program had a different setup and offered various curricular arrangements. From regular local school courses to English as a Second Language and English for Speakers of other Languages, instruction was provided in Toronto’s Niagara region, Auckland’s Waikuku College and Connecticut, respectively.
A notable feature of the camp, attended by over 1,400 youths thus far under the supervision of mentors, is the immersive cultural and linguistic experience afforded to participants, including hands-on experiences through local school activities, homestays with host families and accommodation in university dormitories.
"The feedback from the camps has been so positive that many attendees return each vacation. This year, during the summer vacation period in July and August, we will run youth camps in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand. The summer vacation English camps will also offer a variety of programs by country," the company official said.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to inject W188b to fill in medical void amid doctors’ protest
-
Kim oversees drills involving units capable of striking Seoul
-
Foreign Ministry to disband peninsula peace bureau amid NK threats