Seoul shares open higher amid hopes for Fed's early rate cut

Most Popular
-
6
Dating dealbreakers for Korean divorcees: survey
-
7
Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities
-
8
Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact
-
9
GTX-B breaks ground for 30-min Seoul-Incheon commute
-
10
[From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China
Seoul shares open higher amid hopes for Fed's early rate cutBy Yonhap
Published : March 8, 2024 - 09:31
South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted the confidence needed for the rate cut is approaching.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 34.79 points, or 1.31 percent, to 2,682.41 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the US stock market closed higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.34 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advancing 1.51 percent. The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high by moving up 1.03 percent.
During the testimony delivered before the Senate, Powell said it is "not far" from being confident that inflation is moving toward the target level of 2 percent, which would pave the way for a rate cut.
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics added 1.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 4.18 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms also kicked off higher, with Samsung Biologics rising 4.27 percent and Celltrion climbing 2.09 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,324.1 won against the US dollar, up 6.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to inject W188b to fill in medical void amid doctors’ protest
-
Kim oversees drills involving units capable of striking Seoul
-
Foreign Ministry to disband peninsula peace bureau amid NK threats