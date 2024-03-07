[Investor] Posco mulls LFP joint venture with Chinese firm

Kim Jun-hyung, head of eco-friendly future materials at Posco Holdings, is looking at the booth of Posco Holdings in the battery exhibition held on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A top executive of Posco Holdings has hinted at a potential joint venture with a Chinese company for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP).

Kim Jun-hyung, head of eco-friendly future materials at Posco, revealed the suggestion during a meeting with reporters at the company's booth at the Interbattery 2024 exhibition in Coex, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.

Kim mentioned the strong presence of Chinese companies in the LFP sector, highlighting the historically good relationships that some Chinese firms have with Posco Group.

When asked about the possibility of a joint venture with a Chinese firm, Kim confirmed it, suggesting a 75:25 ratio ownership split in favor of Posco in consideration of US Investment Retirement Accounts (IRA).