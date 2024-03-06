[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: We’ve finished our project early. Is there anything else we should do?

B: No, you can have _______ of the day off.

(a) rest

(b) a rest

(c) the rest

(d) some rest

해석

A: 우리는 우리의 프로젝트를 일찍 끝냈어. 우리가 더 해야 할 다른 것이 있을까?

B: 아니. 너는 남은 하루를 쉬어도 돼.

해설

‘the+명사’ 채우기

보기에 주어진 명사 rest는 뒤에서 of the day의 수식을 받아 ‘남은 하루’를 가리킨다. 따라서 ‘특별히 정해진’이라는 뜻으로 명사를 한정하는 정관사가 포함된 (c) the rest가 정답이다.

어휘

project 프로젝트, 계획 off 쉬는

2.

A: What happened to your hand?

B: While _______________ dinner last night, I dropped the knife and cut my thumb.

(a) I have prepared

(b) I prepare

(c) to prepare

(d) preparing

해석

A: 네 손 어떻게 된 거야?

B: 어젯밤에 저녁을 준비하던 동안, 내가 칼을 떨어뜨려서 엄지손가락을 베었어.

해설

적절한 형태의 분사구문 채우기

주어(I), 동사(dropped), 목적어(the knife)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로, ‘While _____ dinner last night’는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 절을 이끄는 부사절 접속사(While) 뒤에 있으므로 주어와 동사로 이루어진 (a)와 (b), 분사구문 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘어젯밤에 내가 저녁을 준비하던 동안’이라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 주어(I)가 생략되고 과거 시제 동사(prepared)가 분사구문을 만드는 (d) preparing이 정답이다. 빈칸 뒤에 과거 시간 표현(last night)이 있으므로, 현재완료 시제 (a)와 현재 시제 (b)는 올 수 없다.

어휘

drop 떨어뜨리다 thumb 엄지손가락 cut 베다, 상처를 내다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. ____________________________________ whales use to communicate is unclear, because they disagree on the best tools to use.

(a) Will scientists find the method

(b) How scientists will find out the method

(c) How the method is being found by scientists

(d) The scientists find out is the method

해석

고래가 의사소통 하는 데 사용하는 방법을 과학자들이 어떻게 알아낼 것인지는 분명하지 않은데, 왜냐하면 그들은 사용하기에 가장 좋은 도구에 대해 의견이 다르기 때문이다.

해설

명사절 자리 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 동사(is)만 있고 주어가 없으므로, 빈칸에는 ‘whales use to communicate’와 함께 주어 자리에 올 수 있는 명사절이 와야 한다. 따라서 ‘명사절을 이끌 수 있는 관계부사(how) + 주어 + 동사’의 올바른 어순으로 온 명사절 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 이 중 ‘고래가 의사소통 하는 데 사용하는 방법을 과학자들이 어떻게 알아낼 것인지는 분명하지 않다’라는 자연스러운 의미를 만드는 (b) How scientists will find out the method가 정답이다. (c)를 빈칸에 넣으면, ‘고래가 의사소통 하는 데 사용하는 과학자들에 의해 어떻게 그 방법이 발견되고 있는지는 명확하지 않다’라는 어색한 의미가 되어 오답이다.

어휘

whale 고래 unclear 분명하지 않은, 불확실한 disagree 의견이 다르다, 동의하지 않다

tool 도구 find out ~을 알아내다 method 방법

4. Elections _______ throughout the state to determine who would join the legislature.

(a) held

(b) were held

(c) were holding

(d) had been holding

해석

누가 입법부에 입회할 것인지를 결정하기 위해 주 전역에 걸쳐 선거가 열렸다.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기: 수동태

보기에 나온 타동사(hold)의 목적어가 문장에 없으므로, be동사(were)와 함께 쓰여 수동태를 만드는 (b) were held가 정답이다. (a)는 과거 시제를, (c)는 과거진행 시제를, (d)는 과거완료 진행 시제를 나타내는 능동태 동사이므로 오답이다.

어휘

election 선거 determine 결정하다 legislature 입법부, 입법 기관

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Irish coffee is a hot blend of black coffee, sugar, and Irish whiskey, topping with a thick layer of cream.

(b) The drink is said to have been created to help keep passengers warm during winter stopovers at Ireland’s Shannon Airport.

(c) Joe Sheridan, the airport’s chef at that time, is widely credited as the drink’s creator.

(d) Since then, the coffee has become a popular beverage in Ireland and elsewhere.

해석

(a) 아이리시 커피는 블랙커피, 설탕, 아이리시 위스키의 뜨거운 혼합물 위에 두꺼운 크림 층이 얹어진 것이다.

(b) 이 음료는 아일랜드의 Shannon 공항에서 겨울에 승객들이 단기 체류하는 동안 따뜻하게 있도록 돕기 위해 만들어졌다고 한다.

(c) 당시 그 공항의 요리사였던 Joe Sheridan이 이 음료의 창조자로 널리 여겨진다.

(d) 그 이후로, 이 커피는 아일랜드와 다른 곳에서 인기 있는 음료가 되었다.

해설

분사구문의 형태가 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 현재분사 topping을 사용하면 틀리다. 주어(Irish coffee)와 분사구문의 동사(top)가 ‘Irish coffee에 얹어지다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 능동 관계를 나타내는 현재분사 topping은 수동 관계를 나타내는 과거분사 topped로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) Irish coffee is a hot blend of black coffee, sugar, and Irish whiskey, topping with a thick layer of cream이 정답이다.

어휘

blend 혼합물 top 위에 얹다 layer 층 passenger 승객 stopover 단기 체류

chef 요리사 widely 널리 credit ~를 ~로 여기다 beverage 음료

정답

(c) / (d) / (b) / (b) / (a) topping → topped

