Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, shake hands before the 10th South Korea-India Joint Commission Meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and India, in a joint commission convened for the first time since 2018, concurred on further bolstering defense ties, defense industrial cooperation and working toward upgrading their bilateral free trade agreement, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held the 10th South Korea-India Joint Commission Meeting on Wednesday at the premises of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

The meeting serves as a vital platform for Seoul and New Delhi to engage in discussions encompassing a wide array of bilateral and global issues, with relevant agencies participating, and chaired by foreign ministers. The inaugural joint commission took place in Seoul in April 2002, with the previous and ninth session in New Delhi in December 2018.

During the meeting, Cho and Jaishankar pledged ongoing collaboration to ensure the smooth advancement of the second phase of licensing South Korea's K-9 Howitzer — "a symbol of defense cooperation between the two countries," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

India is manufacturing its own variant self-propelled howitzer, the K9 Vajra, incorporating technology transferred from the South Korean major defense contractor Hanwha Aerospace, based on its K9 Thunder platform.

Cho and Jaishankar also concurred on "further developing defense and defense industrial cooperation" and exploring ways to promptly resume a joint vice ministerial level defense and foreign affairs 2+2 dialogue.

The two ministers also committed to advancing negotiations aimed at upgrading their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, akin to a free trade agreement between the two countries, according to Seoul.

Specifically, Cho called upon Jaishankar to give special attention to fostering a favorable trade environment and easing import restrictions, thereby facilitating the sustained expansion of investments by Koran companies in India.

Cho also called for India's cooperation in promptly establishing the "Korea-India Ministerial Committee on Industrial Cooperation" to deepen future-oriented, cooperative economic relations.