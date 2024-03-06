[Photo News] Empowering women

Most Popular
[Photo News] Empowering womenBy Korea Herald
Published : March 6, 2024 - 15:20
From left: American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim, US Embassy in Korea deputy chief of mission Joy M. Sakurai, Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myoung-soon, P&G Korea General Manager Lee Chee-young and Christina Ahn, client partner of Korn Ferry, attend a panel discussion during an International Women’s Day luncheon hosted by AmCham Korea in Seoul on Wednesday. During the event, business leaders shared their unique personal career journeys and delved into strategies for boosting women’s economic empowerment. (AmCham)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
