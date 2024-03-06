70% of globe's hooded cranes now in S. Korean bay: experts

About 14,000 hooded cranes converge in Cheonsu Bay in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap) About 14,000 hooded cranes converge in Cheonsu Bay in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

Nearly 70 percent of the entire global population of hooded cranes, an endangered migratory bird species, is thought to be resting in a South Korean bay, local experts said Wednesday. A joint on-spot survey of Cheonsu Bay, in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, reported the spotting of about 14,000 cranes in the area -- 11,000 at the eastern part of Ganwol-ho, an artificial lake in the bay, and another 3,000 at the western part. The research was conducted by Seosan Birdland, an ecotourism center providing bird watching programs, in collaboration with local bird watchers group Waterbird Network Korea.

About 14,000 hooded cranes converge in Cheonsu Bay in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap) About 14,000 hooded cranes converge in Cheonsu Bay in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

Given that the total population of hooded cranes is estimated at around 20,000 globally, this means nearly 70 percent of the world's birds have now congregated at Cheonsu Bay. The hooded cranes are designated and protected as a Class II Endangered Species and National Monument No. 228. They breed in southern Siberia and northern China, and they migrate to spend their winters in warmer regions such as Japan, the southern Korean Peninsula and eastern China, before returning to Siberia in spring. The Cheonsu Bay area is a rest stop for the birds during their migration both ways. The latest research on the birds visiting the bay reveals that the hooded crane population has recovered from the 2022-2023 avian influenza outbreak, Waterbird Network Korea said. Approximately 10 percent of their population was thought to have succumbed to the disease, which had spread from Izumi in Kyushu, Japan and Suncheon in South Jeolla Province.

About 14,000 hooded cranes converge in Cheonsu Bay in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap) About 14,000 hooded cranes converge in Cheonsu Bay in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)