1st Korea Glocal Education Fair to kick off May 29

The landscape of the Yeosu EXPO Center, the venue for the first Glocal Education Fair, hosted by South Jeolla Province and its education office with the Education Ministry. (Jeollanamdo Office of Education)

By Choi Jeong-yoon, Hwang Sung-chul

In order to tackle the existing challenges of regional areas, the Ministry of Education, South Jeolla Province, Jeollanamdo and Gyeongsangbukdo Office of Education will host the first Korea Glocal Education Fair, hoping to present a new paradigm for sustainable, region-centered future education in the era of digital transformation.

The event, which kicks off on May 29 and runs for five days at the Yeosu EXPO Center, aims to present a blueprint of "glocal education," a combination of global and local education.

Under the grand theme of "Education for Coexistence, Sustainable Future," various programs will be held in five sessions, including lectures by international scholars, exhibitions on future education, test operations of future "glocal" classrooms, cultural exchange and a future education festival.

The lectures will present future education challenges and various cases of region-based "glocal" education and will be followed by lively discussions.

The Future Education Exhibition will feature education policy pavilions run by the education ministry and 17 municipal education departments, as well as by representatives from more than 25 countries, such as the United States, Canada, Germany, Norway, Australia and other confirmed participating countries.

In the corporate pavilion, major edu-tech companies such as Google, MS, Naver, Apple, Nexon, Intel, NHN, and others will participate to exhibit the latest technologies that can be applied in schools, and will also showcase lessons using real devices.

In particular, a future classroom of 2030 will be built at the fair, where actual classes for elementary, middle and high school will be held for four hours every day.

Booth applications and visitor pre-registration will open in early April.

