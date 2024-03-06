Part-time worker steals cash, flees on first day of work

A 20-something worker at a local convenience store took cash from the store's cashier and fled the scene, just 20 minutes into his first day of work, local media outlets reported Wednesday.

According to the reports, the suspect had been hired as a part-time worker at a convenience store in Jongno-gu, central Seoul. However, just 20 minutes after he started his first shift, the worker took 800,000 won ($600) in cash from the register and a carton of cigarettes and walked out the door.

The man's actions were caught on the surveillance camera installed at the store.

Police plan to investigate the man on suspicion of theft.

While the initial charge against the suspect is theft, there have been cases when legal authorities punished similar crimes under an embezzlement charge. Last week, Gwangju District Court sentenced a 29-year-old man to a suspended prison term for embezzlement, after he stole 1 million won in cash and gift certificates from convenience stores at which he worked.

According to South Korea's Criminal Act, embezzlement is punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 15 million won. Theft, or larceny as defined by the law, can be punished by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won.