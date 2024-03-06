Van crashes into building in Suwon, injures 8

A van operated by a private Taekwondo academy crashed into a commercial building in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday afternoon, injuring five children and three adults, local rescue authorities said Wednesday.

The accident occurred at around 4:35 p.m. in a residential area in Paldal-gu, Suwon, when the van collided with a sedan at an intersection, according to the Gyeonggi Province Fire Services. The impact caused the van to crash into a mobile phone store in an adjacent commercial building.

Five children in the van and the driver were injured in the incident, along with two people who were in the shop at the time. None of the injuries were reported to be critical.

Police said the accident appears to have been caused by careless driving, either on the part of the van driver or by the driver of the sedan. Police are conducting additional investigations into the case.