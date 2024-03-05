Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul starts to suspend license of 7,000 unreturned doctors

    Seoul starts to suspend license of 7,000 unreturned doctors
  2. 2

    [Election 2024] Will election untie Yoon's hands?

    [Election 2024] Will election untie Yoon's hands?
  3. 3

    What's next for protesting doctors?

    What's next for protesting doctors?
  4. 4

    Korean stars ditch AirPods for old-school earphones

    Korean stars ditch AirPods for old-school earphones
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Shipping constraints shackle Korea's auto export boom

    [KH Explains] Shipping constraints shackle Korea's auto export boom
  1. 6

    Police clear Olympic fencing medalist of charges in ex-fiance's fraud

    Police clear Olympic fencing medalist of charges in ex-fiance's fraud
  2. 7

    Why Jongno is known as Seoul’s center of politics

    Why Jongno is known as Seoul’s center of politics
  3. 8

    Are virtual idols for real?

    Are virtual idols for real?
  4. 9

    N. Korea warns US-S. Korea to pay 'dear price' for joint military drills

    N. Korea warns US-S. Korea to pay 'dear price' for joint military drills
  5. 10

    S. Korea, US begin key annual military drills amid NK threats

    S. Korea, US begin key annual military drills amid NK threats
지나쌤

[Photo News] Woori Bank in Hanoi Koreatown

By Korea Herald

Published : March 5, 2024 - 15:13

    • Link copied

Woori Bank said Tuesday that it has recently opened a new branch office in the My Dinh district of Vietnam's capital Hanoi, as part of service expansion for Korean customers living abroad. Located in the residential district that is home to many Koreans, the new office will also provide digital banking services for small business owners, such as a real-time alert system for point-of-sale transactions. (Woori Bank)

More from Headlines