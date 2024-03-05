[Photo News] Woori Bank in Hanoi Koreatown

Most Popular
[Photo News] Woori Bank in Hanoi KoreatownBy Korea Herald
Published : March 5, 2024 - 15:13
Woori Bank said Tuesday that it has recently opened a new branch office in the My Dinh district of Vietnam's capital Hanoi, as part of service expansion for Korean customers living abroad. Located in the residential district that is home to many Koreans, the new office will also provide digital banking services for small business owners, such as a real-time alert system for point-of-sale transactions. (Woori Bank)
