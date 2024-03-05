Allies aim to wrap up talks on defense costs before US election

South Korea and the United States on Tuesday appointed veteran diplomats as their chief delegates for upcoming negotiations on the next defense-cost sharing agreement, clearly signaling an early initiation of the talks. The move stands out as it precedes the expiration of the current agreement by almost two years, scheduled to end in 2025, and gains significance in light of the looming US presidential election.

Lee Tae-woo, a seasoned diplomat with a career at the Foreign Ministry since 1996, bringing extensive professional experience and expertise in various fields, particularly the Korea-US alliance, has been appointed as the chief negotiator, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

Lee previously served as the consul general of South Korea in Sydney and director-general for North Korean nuclear affairs at the ministry.

Linda Specht, a senior advisor and the lead negotiator for security agreements in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, will head the US delegation, the US State Department said.

Specht also has over 30 years of experience in the Foreign Service, having played notable roles such as the State Department's senior faculty advisor at the US Naval War College and foreign policy advisor to the Commander of the US Strategic Command, as well as serving as the acting foreign policy advisor to the US Space Command.

The South Korean delegation for defense burden sharing will encompass representatives from relevant agencies, including the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Meanwhile, the US delegation will comprise representatives from both the State Department and the Defense Department.

South Korea has financially contributed to the stationing of roughly 28,500 US Forces Korea personnel by shouldering costs related to labor, logistics and construction through the framework of the Special Measures Agreement. The agreement requires periodic renewal based on mutual consent, however.

Lee said, "Taking on this heavy responsibility weighs heavily on my shoulders" during his meeting with reporters on Tuesday at the Foreign Ministry building.

"Nevertheless, I will dedicate my utmost efforts to ensuring that a reasonable level of defense cost-sharing is achieved through the upcoming negotiations to maintain a stable stationing environment for US forces in Korea, which constitutes a critical axis of the Korea-US combined defense posture," Lee added.