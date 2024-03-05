[Photo News] First recycled tires for EVs

Home

By Korea Herald

Published : March 5, 2024 - 14:00

Hankook Tire & Technology on Tuesday unveiled its iON tire brand specifically designed for electric vehicles. The tire utilizes recycled PET (plastic polyethylene terephthalate) in partnership with local materials firms Hyosung Advanced Materials and SK Chemical. This is the first time in Korea that chemically-recycled PET has been used in tires for the mass market. (Hankook Tire & Technology)

