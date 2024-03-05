[Photo News] First recycled tires for EVs

Most Popular
[Photo News] First recycled tires for EVsBy Korea Herald
Published : March 5, 2024 - 14:00
Hankook Tire & Technology on Tuesday unveiled its iON tire brand specifically designed for electric vehicles. The tire utilizes recycled PET (plastic polyethylene terephthalate) in partnership with local materials firms Hyosung Advanced Materials and SK Chemical. This is the first time in Korea that chemically-recycled PET has been used in tires for the mass market. (Hankook Tire & Technology)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won
-
Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats
-
Yoon to expand state-backed college student aid