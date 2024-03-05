'You can't catch my sports car': Police use 22 patrol cars to catch drunk driver

Most Popular

'You can't catch my sports car': Police use 22 patrol cars to catch drunk driverBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : March 5, 2024 - 13:26
South Korean police on Tuesday said they were seeking charges against a driver who drunkenly called police and mocked them by saying he "won't get caught because my car is a sports car."
Yuseong Police Station in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul, said it was had filed for charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving without a license.
According to officials, the suspected called the 112 emergency services around 3 a.m. on Oct. 19, implying that he wished to commit suicide.
"I got drunk and I feel like driving. Please do catch me. My car is a sports car so you won't catch me," he told police.
The police responded by dispatching 22 patrol cars successively along the route he was expected to take. After a 90-minute chase that spanned some 30 kilometers across the city, he was caught in a parking lot at the Yuseong-gu district of Daejeon.
His blood alcohol content was 0.1 percent at the time of the arrest, which would have been enough to have his license revoked, but police found that his driver's license had already been taken away due to a previous drunk driving iconviction
The suspect told police that he wanted to take his own life after a quarrel with his girlfriend.
