US warship enters naval base in Jeju for replenishment purpose

By Yonhap

Published : March 5, 2024 - 10:41

    • Link copied

This undated photo, captured from the US Navy's website, shows the USS Higgins Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. (Yonhap) This undated photo, captured from the US Navy's website, shows the USS Higgins Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. (Yonhap)

A US Navy destroyer arrived at a naval base on the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday for a replenishment purpose, the South Korean Navy said.

The USS Higgins Arleigh Burke-class destroyer entered the base to replenish supplies and for crewmembers' rest, a day after South Korea and the United States began their annual combined Freedom Shield exercise for an 11-day run.

A South Korean Navy official said the warship's arrival is unrelated to the exercise and there are no plans for joint drills with the warship during its stay on Jeju.

The two sides plan to hold friendly exchange activities on the occasion of the US vessel's visit, the official said. (Yonhap)

