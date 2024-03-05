[Investor] Korean startups suffer setback as Chinese e-commerce titans pounce

In a whirlwind of fierce competition, Chinese e-commerce powerhouses AliExpress and TEMU have been dampening the once-vibrant spirit of new startups in Korea.

The surge of Chinese e-commerce companies, known for their agility and freedom from domestic regulations, has delivered a significant blow to Korea's startup scene.

Their mega-scale, low-cost strategies have left local businesses struggling to keep up, ultimately stifling the creation of new ventures, according to a report from local daily Herald Business.

Recent data from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups revealed a troubling trend in the retail sector, a previously optimistic arena for emerging businesses.

The industry, which had been a front-runner in driving the surge of startups in Korea, suddenly hit a roadblock last year, citing the rapid rise of Chinese e-commerce as a primary factor.

Korea's vibrant online shopping culture, once a fertile ground for budding entrepreneurs of all ages, now faces disruption.

The ease of entry and global reach offered by various platforms have fueled a wave of new retail startups, with a promising growth rate of 13.4 percent in 2021 and 11.6 percent in 2022.

However, this growth trajectory came to an abrupt halt in the following year, with a 0.5 percent decline, marking a sharp reversal.

The downturn intensified throughout the year, with consecutive quarters showing diminishing numbers. From a 7.9 percent surge in the first quarter, the industry witnessed a steady decline, culminating in a staggering 21.6 percent drop in December alone.

Industry analysts pointed to the relentless offensive by Chinese operators as a key factor behind this downward spiral. With fewer regulatory constraints and aggressive pricing strategies, these giants have mounted a formidable challenge, leaving local startups with limited room to maneuver and innovate, local experts said.

The Chinese companies are accelerating their efforts to woo Korean consumers by offering points or various promotions, such as introducing products that can be purchased for only 1,000 won ($0.75), including shipping costs.

Despite their explosive popularity in Korea, controversy continues over fake products and sensational search words.

Recognizing the seriousness of the issue, the Korean government held a meeting with online distributors last month to prevent a decline in the competitiveness of domestic online distribution platforms.

Some participants reportedly suggested measures such as strengthening the consumer protection system and eliminating reverse discrimination against domestic sellers, with an emphasis on remaining vigilant against the onslaught of Chinese e-commerce companies.

By Kim Jun-hong (hongie@heraldcorp.com)