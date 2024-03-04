[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈경제, 비즈니스, 돈〉

1. overhead [óuvərhèd] 고정비, 일반 비용

말 그대로 ‘머리 위’라는 뜻이지만, 비즈니스에서는 임대료나 전기료 등 상품 생산과 직접 연관은 없으나 고정적으로 발생하는 비용을 뜻한다.

One way to reduce overhead costs is to allow employees to work at home, thereby minimizing office space requirements.

고정 비용을 줄일 수 있는 한 방법은 직원들이 집에서 일하도록 해서 사무실 공간을 최소화하는 것이다.

● 머리 위의 전선줄 때문에 밤하늘이 잘 안보였다.

Overhead power lines obstructed our view of the night sky.

2. over-the-counter [óuvər ðə káuntər] 장외 시장

의사 처방 없이 구입할 수 있는 약을 over the counter drug이라 한다. 계산대(counter)에서 그냥 사고판다는 뜻에서 나온 말인데 줄여서 OTC라고도 부른다. 금융시장의 OTC는 장외에서(off exchange) 거래되는 것을 일컫는다. 참고로 under the counter는 눈에 띄지 않게 카운터 밑으로 거래 한다는 말로 ‘은밀한’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The securities regulators are calling for tighter regulation in over-the-counter derivatives trading.

증권 감독 기관은 장외 파생 상품 거래에 더 엄격한 규제를 요구하고 있다.

● 그는 장외시장에서 비상장 통신주를 많이 사서 부를 축적했다.

He accumulated wealth through buying a lot of non-listed stocks of telecommunication companies in the OTC market.

3. proceeds [próusiːdz] 수익금

proceed는 동사로 ‘진행하다’라는 뜻이지만 -s를 붙이면 ‘수익금’, ‘기업의 유가증권 발행을 통한 조달금’이라는 의미가 된다. ‘진행의 결과로 나온 것’이라는 뜻에서 유래했다.

The singer donated all of the proceeds from the benefit concert to aid organizations working to save Haiti.

그 가수는 자선 공연의 수익금 전부를 아이티를 돕는 구호 기관에 기부했다.

● 조달 금액은 회사 서버 증설을 위해 쓰일 것이다.

Proceeds will go towards increasing the company’s server capacity.

4. prospectus [prəspéktəs] 사업 설명서

pro(forward)+spect(look)로 구성된 prospect와 어원이 같은 단어다. ‘사업 전망을 내다보게 해주는 문서’, 즉 ‘사업설명서’를 의미한다.

To issue a corporate bond, companies must first file a prospectus for SEC approval.

회사채를 발행하려면 기업들은 우선 증권위원회의 승인을 위해 사업설명서를 제출해야 한다.

● 그 기업의 기업 공개를 위한 사업 설명서는 50페이지에 달하는 위험요인이 포함되어 있다.

The company’s IPO prospectus contains 50 pages of risk factors.

5. proprietary [prəpráiətèri] 소유권이 있는

‘자산’을 뜻하는 property의 형용사로, 특히 기업이 특허나 소유권을 보유하고 있다고 할 때 쓰는 단어다.

The company boasted about having its own proprietary online messenger service.

그 기업은 특허를 보유한 온라인 메신저 서비스를 자랑스러워했다.

● 그 기업은 음성 인식 세탁기에 대한 특허권을 보유하고 있다.

The company holds proprietary rights for its voice activated dishwasher.

6. proprietorship [prəpráiətərʃìp] 소유권

‘부동산’을 뜻하는 property, ‘특허나 상표가 등록된’이라는 뜻인 proprietary에서 보듯 어원에 ‘소유’라는 의미가 담긴 단어다. proprietor(소유자)+ship으로 구성되어 ‘소유권’을 뜻하며, 특히 개인 사업자를 sole proprietorship이라고 한다.

Most businesses in Korea are sole proprietorships run by individuals and not conglomerates.

한국 회사의 대부분은 개인이 운영하는 개인 사업자이며 거대 기업이 아니다.

● 그 노인은 자신이 운영하는 사탕 가게의 소유권을 공식적으로 딸과 사위에게 넘겼다.

The old man officially transferred the proprietorship of the candy store over to his daughter and son-in-law.

7. pump priming [pʌ́mp práimiŋ] 경기 부양

‘펌프에 마중물을 넣는다’는 뜻으로, 펌프를 처음(prime) 작동하게 하듯 경제가 돌아가도록 한다는 의미를 담고 있다. 재정 적자를 늘리고 세금을 줄이는 정책을 말하는데, 보통 ‘경기 부양책’이라는 의미로 쓰인다.

The government has been spending money in the commercial sector, cutting taxes, reducing interest rates and taking other pump priming measures to help stimulate the economy.

정부는 경제를 활성화시키기 위해 민간 부문에 돈을 쓰고, 세금을 낮추고, 금리를 낮추고, 기타 경기 부양책을 썼다.

● 그는 중앙은행의 여신 확대 정책이 경기부양의 효과를 가져올 것이라고 말했다.

He said that the central bank’s policy to boost loans will have a pump-priming effect.