[From the Scene] Staying 'senior-friendly': Next normal of banking

Orange, green and blue -- the mixture of these vibrant colors is not something you would commonly expect to see at a commercial bank's branch in Korea. Yet welcoming customers into Shinhan Bank's Sillim-dong branch are color-coded floor lines guiding customers to their respective services. For instance, following the green line leads to desks handling simple tasks like deposits and withdrawals. This Sillim-dong branch, situated in southern Seoul's Gwanak-gu district, is among Shinhan Bank's six specialized branches for senior customers. Recognizing areas with high proportions of simple transactions for older clients, Shinhan established these branches, starting with Sillim in November 2021. The branch bustles with activity at around 11:00 a.m. on a regular weekday, primarily with older customers, reflecting the local demographic. According to Choi Young-Mi, the branch general manager, around 70-80 percent of visitors are seniors, drawn from the nearby residential area and local market. Along with the colorful signage, big-lettered and simplified ATMs and spacious waiting areas also differentiate the space from other ordinary branches. Doors between the desks, a feature uncommon in traditional banks due to security concerns, enable employees to step out to assist customers more readily. Desks for less common tasks, like asset management and private consulting, are placed towards the back of the office to ensure prompt assistance for customers. Above all, the workforce comprises younger individuals, Choi said, a vital aspect she underscores as fundamental for customer-centered branches.

The interior of Shinhan Bank's Sillim-dong branch in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul, shows color-coded lines on the floors to direct customers to the respective services. (Shinhan Bank) The interior of Shinhan Bank's Sillim-dong branch in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul, shows color-coded lines on the floors to direct customers to the respective services. (Shinhan Bank)

"The company prefers younger staff members here because our tasks demand significant energy and patience. As you can observe, our employees are more mobile compared to other branches, and completing tasks may take longer," the manager noted. Choi herself, along with the five other general managers of the bank's "customer-centered branches," is relatively younger compared to her peers, and there is no deputy general manager in the six branches. Unlike traditional setups where managers have private offices, Choi's desk is positioned in the main area to oversee operations closely. She was often spotted assisting customers in the waiting area herself when other staff members were occupied. Choi emphasizes that the younger does not imply they are less experienced. In fact, on top of their basic working capabilities, they possess a strong sense of morality and responsibility in customer treatment. To prioritize customer assistance, these branches are exempted from certain major performance evaluations. "For example, we are excluded from evaluations in corporate business sales criteria. Although we do engage in corporate sales, our focus lies more on retail customers, who constitute the majority in this area," Choi elaborated. Shinhan Bank has been spearheading initiatives to enhance digital services for older people, pioneering the senior-centered branch model with its Sillim-dong office -- the first among commercial banks. Subsequently, Woori Bank transformed three branches in Seoul into "Senior Plus" branches, while Hana Bank recently opened its first senior-focused branch in Tanhyeon-dong, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. KB Kookmin Bank, while lacking branches, operates the "KB Senior Lounge," a mobile van facilitating simple banking tasks for seniors. Since July 2022, these vans have regularly visited welfare centers across five autonomous districts in Seoul and expanded the service to Incheon this year.

