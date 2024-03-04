Ruling party chief calls for TV debate with main opposition leader

Most Popular
-
1
Tensions hit fever pitch as doctors hold mass street rally
-
2
Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade
-
3
[KH explains] Why is S. Korea mulling ease on marriage ban between blood relatives?
-
4
Tensions loom as doctors plan mass rally in deepening clash over med school quota
-
5
Govt. takes steps to suspend licenses of some 7,000 defiant trainee doctors
-
6
[EYE] A Buddhist temple where animal spirits find peace
-
7
Global tech titans rush to visit Seoul to win AI leadership
-
8
[Weekender] Car camping: How solo female campers enjoy outdoors
-
9
40% of Korea's female workers say they were paid less due to their gender
-
10
[From the Scene] Day of Rage: Doctors resist pressure to bend
Ruling party chief calls for TV debate with main opposition leaderBy Jung Min-kyung
Published : March 4, 2024 - 14:09
The ruling party chief on Monday called on the main opposition leader to engage in a televised debate ahead of the April 10 legislative election, saying that it’s “what many people want.”
People Power Party Interim Chair Han Dong-hoon told reporters that he is ready to face off against the Democratic Party of Korea Chair Lee Jae-myung in a debate, while hinting that the opposition leader has been avoiding it on purpose.
“I believe it is what several media and many people want for the leaders of (the two main parties) to hold a lengthy televised debate over policies and certain issues,” Han said at the ruling party headquarters in western Seoul.
“I have accepted requests (to attend a debate program hosted by) not only KBS, but most broadcasters including SBS, Channel A, TV Chosun and MBC. Lee is known to be a competent debater and the Democratic Party has constantly boasted about it -- there is no reason for him to avoid this,” he added.
He highlighted the request also came from MBC, nodding toward criticisms that the broadcaster is often inclined to be politically progressive.
On the People Power Party’s growing popularity ahead of the upcoming election, Han said feels “great responsibility” not to disappoint his party’s supporters.
According to a Real Meter survey released Monday, the People Power Party garnered support from 46.7 percent of voters here, eclipsing the rival Democratic Party’s 39.1 percent.
“I accept this fact with great responsibility as it means there are many people who are cheering for us to win,” Han said.
More from Headlines
-
Govt. takes steps to suspend licenses of some 7,000 defiant trainee doctors
-
S. Korea, US begin key annual military drills amid NK threats
-
Mainstream factions dominate as election candidates