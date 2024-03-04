Ex-DP lawmaker to join PPP amid growing factional rift as April 10 elections near

Deputy National Assembly Speaker Kim Young-joo (right) speaks after holding a meeting with Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling People Power Party, in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

A four-term lawmaker previously affiliated with the main opposition Democratic Party joined the ruling People Power Party on Monday as a factional rift in the Democratic Party deepened over candidate nominations for the April 10 parliamentary elections.

Rep. Kim Young-joo, a deputy National Assembly speaker, quit the Democratic Party last month, protesting the party's inclusion of her in a list of underperformers to be disadvantaged in election nominations amid allegations the party is sidelining those not aligned with leader Lee Jae-myung.

Non-mainstream members have claimed the list amounts to a "massacre" of those outside the pro-Lee faction.

"I believe (politics) should not be used as a tool for personal gain or selfish desires," Kim said, apparently referring to Lee.

The People Power Party is most likely to nominate Kim as its candidate for Seoul's Yeongdeungpo district, her home turf.

Kim is also reportedly set to resign from the deputy speaker position later in the day, as the seat is allocated to the Democratic Party.