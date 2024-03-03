Yun Heung-gil completes decades-long project, ‘Tattoo’

Novelist Yun Heung-gil speaks during a press conference in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Munhakdongne Publishing) Novelist Yun Heung-gil speaks during a press conference in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Munhakdongne Publishing)

Acclaimed South Korean novelist Yun Heung-gil has devoted over 25 years to writing his magnum opus, an epic saga titled “Tattoo” (“Munsin” in Korean). The 82-year-old literary luminary revealed the arduous journey of completing the five-volume work during a press conference in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday, acknowledging that he "engaged in fierce battles" to a point where he thought he could die while writing. “I was worried whether I would be able to finish the work properly because my health was deteriorating so much during the final stages of writing.” The epic's publisher Munhak Donge hailed "Tattoo" as Yun's lifetime masterpiece, a sentiment the novelist agreed with. "I agree with the expression because I have put all my effort and dedication into it," said Yun. Beyond the health challenges, the novel faced several obstacles. The literary magazine that initially serialized the work in 1989 ceased publication, followed by the shutdown of the second magazine that had picked up the serialization. Although three volumes were published in 2018, it took another five years to complete the book due to Yun's deteriorating health.

"Tattoo" by Yun Heung-gil (Munhakdongne Publishing) "Tattoo" by Yun Heung-gil (Munhakdongne Publishing)

Yun attributed the inspiration for his epic endeavor to the late writer Pak Kyong-ni (1926-2008), who emphasized to Yun the importance of crafting a "big work.” Pak is best known for her epic saga “Toji (The Land),” a 16-volume work that tells the story of five generations of a wealthy Korean family from South Gyeongsang Province through the end of the Joseon Dynasty, Japanese occupation and independence. “I first thought my ‘big work’ should be a large-scale project like ‘Toji.’ So I planned ‘Munsin’ as the first part of an epic, ‘Nat’ as the second, and a final part set in Sakhalin.” But Pak told Yun that a "big work" does not necessarily mean a large-scale work, but something that explores humanity, life and society with affection and insight. Yun changed his course upon Pak's advice. “Nat,” set 30 years after the Korean War, delves into the trauma of society, the division and healing, and was published as a standalone novel in 2005.

