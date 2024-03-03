[Photo News] Tops in efficiency

Most Popular
[Photo News] Tops in efficiencyBy Korea Herald
Published : March 3, 2024 - 15:45
Hyundai Motor's all-electric Ioniq 6 has been recognized as the most fuel-efficient 2024 model year vehicle by the US Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency, the South Korean automaker said Sunday. The Ioniq 6 long-range, rear-wheel driving model with 18-inch wheels scored a combined 140 miles per gallon equivalent, or 59.5 kilometers per liter equivalent. The EPA's rating estimates the distance a car can travel on 33.7 kilowatt-hours of electrical energy. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
