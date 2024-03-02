S. Korea's meat consumption exceeds rice intakes for 2nd year

Most Popular
S. Korea's meat consumption exceeds rice intakes for 2nd yearBy Yonhap
Published : March 2, 2024 - 11:05
South Koreans' meat consumption exceeded rice intakes for a second consecutive year, a report showed Saturday.
According to the report by the state-run Korea Rural Economic Institute, the country's per-capita meat consumption was estimated at 60.6 kilograms last year, up 1.3 percent from the previous year's 59.8 kg.
Last year's meat consumption was higher than per-capita rice intake of 56.4 kg, according to the report.
The report said the meat consumption will rise to 61.4 kg in 2028 and 65.4 kg in 2033.
The increase in meat consumption was attributed mainly to South Koreans' tendency to eat out more and their Westernized tastes, it said. (Yonhap)
