N.K. again close to bottom in global freedom index: report

Most Popular
-
1
[Chung Chan-seung] The collapse of trust: South Korea's true health care crisis
-
2
[KH Explains] Why doctors refuse to bend despite lack of public support
-
3
[KH Explains] What does Apple's dead car project mean for Samsung, Hyundai?
-
4
Yoon, Zuckerberg discuss AI, digital ecosystem in Seoul
-
5
Actor Lee Jae-wook vows legal action against malicious rumors
-
6
Interior minister renews calls for trainee doctors to return to work
-
7
Bitcoin soars to record high in Korea
-
8
[Graphic News] S. Korean children’s screen time 3 times WHO recommendation
-
9
S. Korea, US voice 'deep concern' over NK's definition of S. Korea as 'hostile' country
-
10
More than half of people in 24 countries dissatisfied with their democracy: report
N.K. again close to bottom in global freedom index: reportBy Yonhap
Published : March 1, 2024 - 20:13
North Korea was again assessed as one of the most repressive countries in the world in an annual report by the US-based freedom watchdog, receiving only three out of 100 points on the freedom index.
In the report, titled "Freedom in the World 2024," published by Freedom House, North Korea was given zero points out of 40 in terms of political rights and 3 points out of 60 in terms of civil liberties.
The only countries behind the North in the index were Syria with 1 point, South Sudan with 1 point and Turkmenistan with two points. The east African country of Eritrea received the same 3 points as North Korea.
In contrast, South Korea scored 83 points in the index and was categorized as a "free" country.
The organization said political oppression, human rights violations and monitoring of civilians were still rampant in the North.
North Korea has consistently been ranked in the group of the worst nations for freedom since the organization published the first annual report in 1973.
The report gives each nation a score from 1 to 100 based on indexes derived from the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and then classifies them into the three categories of "free," "partly free" and "not free." (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon touts improved Japan ties on Independence Movement Day
-
Bill to probe first lady fails to pass
-
Address by President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 105th March 1st Independence Movement Day