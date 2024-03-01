N.K. again close to bottom in global freedom index: report

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during a ground-breaking ceremony for the first factory to be built under the North's Regional Development 20x10 Policy in Songchon County, South Pyongan Province, on Wednesday.(Yonhap)

North Korea was again assessed as one of the most repressive countries in the world in an annual report by the US-based freedom watchdog, receiving only three out of 100 points on the freedom index.

In the report, titled "Freedom in the World 2024," published by Freedom House, North Korea was given zero points out of 40 in terms of political rights and 3 points out of 60 in terms of civil liberties.

The only countries behind the North in the index were Syria with 1 point, South Sudan with 1 point and Turkmenistan with two points. The east African country of Eritrea received the same 3 points as North Korea.

In contrast, South Korea scored 83 points in the index and was categorized as a "free" country.

The organization said political oppression, human rights violations and monitoring of civilians were still rampant in the North.

North Korea has consistently been ranked in the group of the worst nations for freedom since the organization published the first annual report in 1973.

The report gives each nation a score from 1 to 100 based on indexes derived from the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and then classifies them into the three categories of "free," "partly free" and "not free." (Yonhap)