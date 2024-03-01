S. Korea to update unification vision for 1st time in 30 years

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a commemorative address during a ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement at the Memorial Hall of Yu Gwan-sun in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

The government of President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to draw up a new vision for unification with North Korea to include the principle of liberal democracy, a presidential official said Friday.

It will mark the first revision to the National Community Unification Formula, South Korea's unification policy unveiled in August 1994 under the administration of late President Kim Young-sam.

"The National Community Unification Formula, which has served as the official unification plan of our government so far, leaves out the philosophy of liberal democracy that we currently aim for," the senior official at the presidential office told reporters.

He stressed the importance of updating the unification formula to better embody the government's plan for a "liberal democracy-based unification" in which all North Koreans can also enjoy freedom and prosperity.

"The fact that the South and the North have produced different results in the past 70 years since division clearly shows the path that is right and desired by everyone," he added.

The official said the new unification policy will include such a vision and philosophy.

In August 2022, Yoon unveiled an "audacious" initiative to help the impoverished North improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps.(Yonhap)