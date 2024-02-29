[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Beginning next week, the institute will provide online courses to individuals who want to earn a degree ------- distance learning.

(A) through

(B) beyond

(C) among

(D) under

해석

다음 주부터, 그 기관에서는 원격 교육을 통해 학위를 받고자 하는 사람들에게 온라인 강좌를 제공할 것이다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

‘원격 교육을 통해 학위를 받고자 하는 사람들’이라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~을 통해’의 뜻을 지닌 전치사 (A) through가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) beyond는 ‘~을 지나서, 넘어서’, (C) among은 ‘~사이에’, 그리고 (D) under는 ‘~의 아래에, 내부에’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

institute 기관, 협회 provide A to B B에게 A를 제공하다

earn a degree 학위를 받다 distance learning 원격 교육

2. The new exhibit rooms were ------- designed to hold rare and old paintings that require cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

(A) particularly

(B) particular

(C) particulars

(D) particularity

해석

그 새로운 전시실은 더 서늘한 온도와 낮은 습도를 필요로 하는 진기하고 오래된 그림들을 보관하기 위해서 특별히 설계되었다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸이 be 동사(were)와 p.p.(designed) 사이에 있으므로 빈칸은 p.p.를 꾸며주는 부사 자리이다. 따라서 부사 (A) particularly(특별히)가 정답이다. 형용사 또는 명사인 (B), 명사인 (C)와 (D)는 부사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

exhibit room 전시실 be designed to ~하도록 설계되다, 제작되다 hold 보관하다

rare 진기한, 희귀한 temperature 온도, 기온 humidity 습도

3. The athlete’s ------- from unknown player to global superstar is a result of both his hard work and his carefully crafted public image.

(A) revolution

(B) amendment

(C) transformation

(D) deviation

해석

그 운동선수의 무명 선수에서 세계적인 슈퍼스타로의 변신은 그의 노력과 세심하게 만들어진 대중적 이미지의 결과이다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘그 운동선수의 무명 선수에서 세계적인 슈퍼스타로의 변신’이라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘변신, 변화’라는 뜻의 명사 (C) transformation이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) revolution은 ‘혁명, 변혁’, (B) amendment는 ‘개정, 수정’, (D) deviation은 ‘일탈, 편차’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

athlete (운동) 선수 unknown 무명의, 유명하지 않은 craft 세밀하게 만들다

정답

(A) / (A) / (C)

