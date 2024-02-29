SK chief to lead KCCI for 2nd term

SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won who doubles as chair of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks during a general meeting of the Seoul regional chamber of the KCCI held in Seoul on Thursday. (KCCI)

SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won is set to serve as chairperson of the country’s business organization Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry for another term.

On Thursday, members of the Seoul Chamber of Commerce and Industry unanimously agreed to tap Chey as chair of the regional chamber under the KCCI for a three-year term that ends in February 2027 during a general meeting of members held in Seoul.

With Seoul members’ backing, Chey, whose first term expires in March, is on the course to head the KCCI again upon his acceptance, as the Seoul chair customarily doubles as the KCCI chair.

Chey was the first to lead the KCCI as the head of the nation's big four conglomerates -- Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK and LG.

Noting that the economy has embraced a new chapter in just a few years with changes in the international trade order and intensifying artificial intelligence competition, Chey said his job would be “to contribute more to solving the difficult problems facing our economy and society over the next three years.”

“Even if we cannot come up with a clear answer to an age-old problem, it will be very meaningful if we can provide a clue to the solution by suggesting a direction that many people can agree on,” he said in the meeting.

Chey's appointment will be finalized in a temporary meeting of its members slated for March 21, the KCCI said.

During Thursday’s meeting, Samsung Electronics President Park Seung-hee, Lee Hyung-hee, SK Supex Council's social value committee head, LG Corp. President Ha Beom-jong and Lotte Corp. Vice Chairman Lee Dong-woo were selected as vice chairs of the Seoul regional chamber.

The SK Group chief, who has been serving his first term since early 2021, has been working for the KCCI to play the role of communication channel between the business community and society.

His key achievements during his tenure include KCCI’s online communication platform, launched in November 2021. On the online forum site, not only businessmen but also the general public can suggest opinions on economic and social issues. If consensus is gained, the KCCI makes suggestions to the government and National Assembly or seeks solutions through its own projects.

Chey also initiated the Entrepreneurship Round Table, a consultative body launched by 76 companies representing the Korean business community to spread new entrepreneurship.

Last year, the SK Group chairman led the corporate efforts to support Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The KCCI is composed of 73 regional chambers of commerce with more than 200,000 member companies.