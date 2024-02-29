Actor Lee Jae-wook vows legal action against malicious rumors

Actor Lee Jae-wook, who recently confirmed rumors that he is in a romantic relationship with Karina of aespa, warned Thursday that he would take strong legal action against groundless rumors circulating online.

Lee's agency CJes Studios said via a public statement that it was notified of "ill-intended, insulting online posts, which contain false claims and defame Lee."

"It is a severe infringement of human rights, and our company will file criminal and civic charges against (those spreading rumors) through our legal representatives," the agency said, adding that it is consistently monitoring online posts related to Lee.

The 26-year-old Lee confirmed on Tuesday that he is dating Karina of the popular K-pop group. Karina's agency SM Entertainment also confirmed the reports, telling The Korea Herald that the two are "getting to know each other."

On the coattails of the news, rumors over Lee's supposed romantic relationship with a popular actor spread online. The rumor claimed that Lee had dated the actor until right before he started dating Karina.

Lee debuted in the tvN drama “Memories of the Alhambra” and is slated to star in the new Disney+ series “The Impossible Heir," which aired Wednesday.

Karina, 24, debuted in 2020 as a member of the four-member group. Aespa is slated to embark on its second world tour in June.