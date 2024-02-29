Watchdog blocks additional parody videos of president

The Korea Communications Standards Commission on Thursday decided to block two parody videos of President Yoon Seuk Yeol, a week after it blocked a viral fake compilation video of the South Korean leader.

The KCSC convened a meeting earlier in the day and passed the decision to block two doctored videos of Yoon from a 2022 speech which made it appear as if he was confessing to corruption and incompetence. The decision was based on the Regulations for the Review of Information and Communications, specifically Article 8 which bans video content that "may spark disorder in the society."

The recently-banned videos were created from the same speech video that last week's banned content had used, with slight alterations in content and no use of profanity. As such, the commission said that the video and the reasons for blocking it were basically the same as they were for the video taken down last week.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Station Agency said Monday that the police have acquired the ID of the suspected uploader of the original video and have begun an investigation.