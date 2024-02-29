Home

  1. 1

    [KH explains] Why Korea has been so quick to adopt 'global minimum tax'

    [KH explains] Why Korea has been so quick to adopt ‘global minimum tax’
  2. 2

    Health services disrupted as mass walkout by trainee doctors approaches deadline

    Health services disrupted as mass walkout by trainee doctors approaches deadline
  3. 3

    [Today's K-pop] Karina of aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook: report

    [Today’s K-pop] Karina of aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook: report
  4. 4

    South Korea's fertility rate drops to new low

    South Korea’s fertility rate drops to new low
  5. 5

    [Chung Chan-seung] The collapse of trust: South Korea's true health care crisis

    [Chung Chan-seung] The collapse of trust: South Korea's true health care crisis
  1. 6

    [Herald Interview] Rival heir to Kim Ju-ae unlikely to appear: unification minister

    [Herald Interview] Rival heir to Kim Ju-ae unlikely to appear: unification minister
  2. 7

    Russia sending North Korea food in return for arms: Seoul defense chief

    Russia sending North Korea food in return for arms: Seoul defense chief
  3. 8

    University ranking hierarchy leads to wage gap later in life: study

    University ranking hierarchy leads to wage gap later in life: study
  4. 9

    US Navy secretary scouts Korean shipbuilders for fleet support

    US Navy secretary scouts Korean shipbuilders for fleet support
  5. 10

    Interior minister renews calls for trainee doctors to return to work

    Interior minister renews calls for trainee doctors to return to work
소아쌤

[Photo News] The all-new CLE Coupe

By Korea Herald

Published : Feb. 29, 2024 - 15:00

    • Link copied

Mercedes-Benz Korea showcased its all-new CLE Coupe and all-new CLE Cabriolet from Tuesday to Wednesday in Seoul, the company said Thursday. In this photo, Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl (right) poses with the all-new CLE Coupe at the showcase. According to the German automaker, the new vehicle is offered in two trims -- the CLE 200 and CLE 450 4MATIC -- with starting prices at 72.7 million won ($54,500) and 96 million won, respectively. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

