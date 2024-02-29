[Photo News] The all-new CLE Coupe

Most Popular
[Photo News] The all-new CLE CoupeBy Korea Herald
Published : Feb. 29, 2024 - 15:00
Mercedes-Benz Korea showcased its all-new CLE Coupe and all-new CLE Cabriolet from Tuesday to Wednesday in Seoul, the company said Thursday. In this photo, Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl (right) poses with the all-new CLE Coupe at the showcase. According to the German automaker, the new vehicle is offered in two trims -- the CLE 200 and CLE 450 4MATIC -- with starting prices at 72.7 million won ($54,500) and 96 million won, respectively. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
