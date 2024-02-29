Cho, Blinken pledge 'watertight' response to any NK provocations

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (second from right) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (second from left) meet for their first bilateral meeting at the Department of State in Washington on Wednesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States on Wednesday concurred on "watertight responses" to any North Korean provocations amid escalating hostilities from the Kim Jong-un regime directed toward South Korea, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met for their first foreign ministerial meeting in Washington since Cho assumed office in January.

The bilateral discussion covered a wide array of topics, encompassing the South Korea-US alliance, trilateral cooperation with Japan, North Korean issues including its nuclear buildup, intelligence cooperation, as well as regional and global issues, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"Both ministers assessed that South Korea and the US have been responding to North Korean provocations and threats, which have persisted since earlier this year, in complete solidarity," the ministry said in a statement. "They agreed on active cooperation to ensure watertight responses to any provocations."

The meeting was held at a critical juncture marked by increasingly heightened bellicose rhetoric and saber-rattling from North Korea directly targeting South Korea in the run-up to South Korea's upcoming April legislative elections and the US presidential election in November. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has publicly designated South Korea as a "primary foe."

Before the meeting, Cho said, "We are one in condemning North Korea’s increasingly provocative rhetoric and actions that violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including its export of munitions and ballistic missiles to Russia."

Both diplomats also agreed to "strengthen diplomatic coordination aimed at halting illicit military cooperation" between Russia and North Korea and to intensify efforts to block the flow of funds to North Korea via illicit activities, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"They agreed to strive for the fruition of trilateral cooperation to spread beyond the Indo-Pacific region by institutionalizing trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan and diligently implementing follow-up measures in each arena," the ministry said.

Following the meeting, Cho told reporters that he and Blinken had engaged in "beneficial and in-depth discussions for over 60 minutes." Cho highlighted the "unusual" presence of both Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and the Secretary of State at the same meeting.