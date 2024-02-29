KGC debuts vegan skincare brand Lab 1899 in US

Korea Ginseng Corp., the country’s leading ginseng product manufacturer, said on Thursday it has made a foray into the US market by unveiling its vegan skincare brand, Lab 1899.

As the global leader in vegan product consumption, the US market commands a 35 percent share of the worldwide vegan population. The popularity of vegan products has been extending from dedicated vegans to non-vegan consumers as well.

In response to this surging demand, Lab 1899 has introduced the Red Ginseng Peptide Serum on the US crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo. The anti-aging vegan serum is designed to combat wrinkles and enhance youthful radiance.

A standout feature of the serum is the Ginsenic Barrier, showcasing a concentration of five unique Ginsenosides achieved through a specialized extraction method. These Ginsenosides are blended into the formulation of the Red Ginseng Peptide Serum.

The ongoing crowdfunding campaign has surpassed 392 percent of its target amount, securing the top position in the health & fitness category. Buoyed by this success, the company is now poised to expand its sales channels, both domestically and globally, while actively soliciting feedback from consumers in the US.

"Our skincare products not only deliver high performance but are also entirely harmless. We are dedicated to providing a diverse range of vegan products that cater to the unique needs of our customers," a KGC official stated.

Meanwhile, with 125 years of expertise and technological advancements in red ginseng research and development, KGC's vegan skincare brand is centered around the potent benefits of red ginseng. All Lab 1899 products bear the Eve Vegan Certification from France, renowned for its stringent standards.